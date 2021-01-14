Lompoc Valley Restaurant Week kicks off Feb. 22

Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau will host the town's sixth annual Restaurant Week event starting Monday, Feb. 22.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, menu items are only available for takeout or curbside delivery.

The seven-day ode to culinary creativity will be presented courtesy of participating Lompoc-based eateries, accompanied by participating area wineries and breweries that will offer assorted libation specials.

Dining patrons can enjoy a prix-fixe meal, a two-for-one dining option, or a pairing at participating restaurants and tasting rooms for $20.21, plus tax and tip.

According to Amber Wilson, president and CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, this year’s event is especially important as dining establishments need support from the community more than ever.

“The loss of indoor and outdoor dining has hurt our local restaurants that have already been doing all they can to offer a safe dining experience," Wilson said. "Participating in Restaurant Week by ordering featured menu items is a fun way to sample local fare while giving these small businesses a much-needed boost."