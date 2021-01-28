Aiming to expand Lompoc's retail development, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce has partnered with national retail firm Retail Strategies.

The city of Lompoc also partnered with the firm in 2016, which resulted in national retailers Planet Fitness, Blaze Pizza, Five Below, Starbucks, Ulta and Famous Footwear establishing in town.

Amber Wilson, president and CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, said now is a perfect time to reengage in that partnership.

“Lompoc saw great retail success following the city’s previous partnership with Retail Strategies,” Wilson said. "The assistance Retail Strategies provides will allow us to focus on protecting the businesses we have without taking our focus off of bringing in new development during COVID-19.”

In a recent announcement, Retail Strategies explained it will perform a real estate market analysis of those businesses located in Lompoc and identify areas of opportunity with expanding businesses. The firm also will work closely with city leaders, helping them to better understand the local market and highlight opportunities for infill.

Additionally, the team at Retail Strategies will reach out to potential businesses, property owners, brokers and developers on behalf of the city.

According to Matthew Tate, director of business development at Retail Strategies, as the firm continues to focus on growth in West Coast markets, employees are excited to reestablish a partnership with Lompoc.

“We had a lot of success in our previous partnership with Lompoc, and we are happy to be shifting our efforts to assist the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce this time around," Tate said. "Lompoc finds itself in the midst of a situation similar to a lot of cities right now. Businesses are closing due to no fault of their own, and they need a partner like Retail Strategies to help tell their story to expand retailers while also helping share insights with local businesses.”

For more information, visit www.lompoc.com

