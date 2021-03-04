Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will partner with Northern Santa Barbara County United Way to distribute free personal protective equipment to small businesses and nonprofit groups on Friday.

The Chamber has 20,000 KN95 and three-ply masks available for Lompoc businesses, along with a limited supply of face shields and hand sanitizer, to assist with slowing the spread of COVID-19, according to Chamber President and CEO Amber Wilson.

“We are grateful to the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way and for this partnership, and hope this small token can ease some of the burden to our small business community and nonprofit organizations," Wilson said. "Together, we can make a difference.”

Small businesses and nonprofit organizations can pick up the equipment at the Lompoc Valley Chamber between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 5. Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until gone.

For more information, contact Wilson at amber@lompoc.com, or call 805-736-4567, ext. 225.

