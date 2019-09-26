A Lompoc barber school is offering hair braids and cuts at Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria to raise funds for a nonprofit organization in New Cuyama.
CosmoTon Academy’s Braids & Fades for Charity has been offered at the weekly event throughout September, with the barber school's last appearance scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Town Center West.
The school is donating proceeds from its Downtown Fridays booth to the Blue Sky Center, whose mission is to strengthen rural communities within the Cuyama Valley by supporting entrepreneurs and building up regional creative and economic resources, a CosmoTon spokesman said.
"We really want to help support the community of New Cuyama,” said Michael Funkhouser, a teacher at the academy and one of the event organizers. “Santa Maria is their main hub to shop [and] eat and many commute for work to Santa Maria.
“We felt that by supporting Blue Sky Center we could support activities and economy for the residents and children of this awesome town,” he said.
CosmoTon is offering hair braids for a $5 donation and haircuts for a $12 donation to Blue Sky Center.
For more information about the nonprofit organization, visit www.blueskycenter.org. For more information about the barber school, visit www.cosmotonacademy.com.