Liquor sales at Solvang Brewing Company, Alisal Cellars suspended temporarily due to violations

Alisal Cellars Manager Juan Diaz said the violation, which he insists was a misunderstanding, occurred on Aug. 12, 2019.

+3 California eases more restrictions; restaurants may open California Gov. Gavin Newsom relaxed county reopening criteria on Monday, a move he said will allow most of the state’s 58 counties to begin allowing dining in restaurants and other services.

"It happened a long time ago," said Diaz, explaining that the business was not selling alcohol at that time but instead, employees were cleaning the facility while enjoying an end-of-shift beer which he says is customary in the industry. "We were told we would receive a letter with a date of suspension but that never came. We're not sure why they chose to suspend our license now, especially during the pandemic. But we're definitely going to follow the rules."

With regard to Solvang Brewing Company, ABC agents posted a 30-day suspension on the business premises on May 15, stemming from two violations recorded on June 17, 2019. Carr attributed the amount of time it took to issue the suspension to "due process".

+8 Equal parts vision + toil: peasants FEAST restaurant celebrates six weeks in business Despite having more than 30 combined years of hospitality experience between the two of them, the Cherneys could not have prepared themselves for the unprecedented times they are now facing.

The Mission Drive brewpub's failure to maintain or produce records was found to be in violation of Section 25753 of the California Business and Professions Code, and "a failure to register a beer" violated Section 25616 of the California Business and Professions Code, resulting in the suspension of their alcohol license until June 12.