Kyle Wolf elected to People Helping People board of directors

People Helping People has announced the addition of newly elected board member Kyle Wolf, who is set to serve a three-year term.

Wolf was raised in the Santa Ynez Valley, where he attended Dunn School, and currently maintains residences in both Santa Ynez and Pacific Palisades.

Wolf has worked in film development and sales and, more recently, real estate investing and development of which he owns and acts as managing partner. He also serves on the board of directors of the Mindel Foundation, overseeing investment grants to more than two dozen charities.

When he isn't working, he enjoys spending time with his 12-year-old daughter, Vienna.

“I am delighted to join the board at PHP," Wolf said. "I have been a donor to PHP for the past few years in support of basic needs and youth programs, but the position as a director grants me a greater opportunity to make a positive impact to improve the lives of those in need.”

To learn more about People Helping People, its programs and ways to help, visit www.syvphp.org or call 805-686-0295.

