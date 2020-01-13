Judge Denise de Bellefeuille elected to Solvang Theaterfest board

Judge Denise de Bellefeuille has joined the Solvang Theaterfest board of directors.

Judge de Bellefeuille retired from the Santa Barbara Superior Court in 2014 after 21 years of service, and continues to work as an assigned judge throughout the state of California.

She was a founding board member of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Santa Barbara, which trains volunteers to represent children in juvenile court dependency proceedings.

In addition to being a founding member of the Opera Santa Barbara alongside her husband, Judge James Herman, de Bellefeuille was on the board of City at Peace Santa Barbara City and chaired the Interfaith committee of the Anti-Defamation League.

She has been a community advisor to the Santa Barbara Junior League, as well as Girls Inc.

Judge de Bellefeuille has a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from UCLA and earned her JD from the University La Verne College of Law.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

