Jamie Edlin: I brake for mushrooms at Wolfe Family Farms

Recipe: Grilled Japanese Rice Balls

Ramen Kotori in Solvang is temporarily closed right now, but Chefs Francisco and Erica Velazquez honored Julian and me with their Grilled Japanese Rice Balls. Julian’s mushrooms are put to delicious use in an offering when Kotori re-opens for takeout.

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon Oil

2 cups Mushrooms, chopped

¼ cup fresh Corn (or well-drained canned corn)

¼ cup Green Onion, chopped

Salt & Pepper

1 Tablespoon White Sesame Seeds, lightly toasted

2 cups White Rice, cooked

1 Nori sheet, cut into 4 squares

Soy Glaze:

1 Tablespoon Soy Sauce

½ Tablespoon Sake

½ Tablespoon Mirin

Pinch of Sugar

Mix everything into a small bowl until the sugar dissolves.

Preparation: Heat oil in skillet over medium high heat. Sauté mushrooms and corn for about 5-7 minutes until cooked through. Add green onions. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Reduce heat to low and add soy glaze. Reduce liquid by half, stirring often to avoid scorching the glaze. Turn heat off and finish with sesame seeds. Drain any remaining liquid and transfer mushroom mixture into a large bowl. Add cooked rice and mix well.

Divide into 4 portions to create 4 firm balls, easier done by lining a small bowl with plastic cling film, filling with a portion of the mix, and then squeezing into a ball.

Ramen Kotori, 1618 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang, ramenkotori.com/