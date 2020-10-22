Irene Timmons joins Monarch Wealth Strategies' Santa Maria office

Irene Timmons recently joined Monarch Wealth Strategies as a wealth adviser, said a spokesman for the Santa Barbara company that has an office in Santa Maria.
Prior to joining Monarch Wealth Strategies’ North County office, Timmons worked in the financial services industry for 20 years providing in-depth investment analysis and portfolio trading to clients.
“Her industry experience coupled with her detailed oriented and caring mindset makes her a tremendous asset to the team,” said Aaron Clark, president of Monarch Wealth Strategies.
Kimberly Malesky, partner and wealth adviser, praised Timmons for her analytic skills, professionalism, integrity and caring nature.
The company’s Santa Maria office is located at 2151 S. College Drive, Suite 204, and can be reached by calling 805-614-4999.
For more information on Timmons and Monarch Wealth Strategies, visit www.mwsus.com.
