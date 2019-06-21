A former owner's plans to develop an upscale boutique hotel around the historic Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos are still alive under current owners Shamra and Brian Strange, but with some changes.
The couple is seeking approval for design modifications to the project that was OK’d in December 2016 for then-owner Neil Dipoala and Mesa Lane Partners, according to Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department records.
Although modifications to the project were approved at that time, the owner never pulled permits for the actual construction of the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, said county planner Alex Tuttle.
However, the approvals granted for the project transferred to the Stranges with a five-year time limit to get a project underway. If the deadline is not met, the approvals expire and a developer would have to start over from square one.
The Stranges are seeking the design changes to the plan for a 67-unit cottage-style hotel behind and to the west of Mattei’s Tavern.
“They’re kind of taking a fresh look at the project,” Tuttle said.
The proposed design changes are scheduled to go before the County Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission when it meets at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, in Room 17 of the County Engineering Building at 123 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
Built in 1886 as a stagecoach stop by Swiss American Felix Mattei, the tavern provided an inn, a dining room and a bar for travelers making their way up and down California via San Marcos Pass.
Mattei’s was declared a county historical landmark in 2010.
If the modifications earn the approval of the Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission, the Stranges could apply for approval of the modified development plan and conditional use permit.
Tuttle said depending on the extent of the modifications, the approval could be granted by the planning director as an amended plan or a substantial conformity determination.
“I doubt that it would have to go back to the Planning Commission,” he said.
Once that approval is granted, the Stranges would still have to pull a zoning clearance and a building permit before actual construction could begin.
Tuttle said he couldn’t speculate on a timeline for any actions beyond the July 8 meeting.
Tracing the project
Construction of a cottage-style boutique hotel was initially proposed by Charles A. Banks IV, who as chief executive officer of Terroir Capital purchased Mattei’s Tavern through his Santa Rita Land & Vine LLC in 2009.
In 2011, Banks terminated the lease held by chefs Matt and Jeff Nichols, who operated Brothers restaurant at Mattei’s, renovated the space and in 2014 reopened the restaurant with Robbie and Emily Perry Wilson.
At that time, Banks already had plans to develop the upscale hotel and a new restaurant on the 7-acre site.
Terroir Capital, an investment firm specializing in hospitality and winery properties, subsequently partnered with Mesa Lane Partners, a real estate investment, development and hospitality firm, to develop the boutique hotel.
Plans called for 64 luxury bungalow-style suites, a restaurant, a full-service spa, an outdoor pool and bar, a retail boutique selling local goods, a gym, on-site parking with valet service and 3,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor special event and meeting space.
The plans also included renovating the historical Mattei’s Tavern buildings on Railway Avenue.
Plans sidetracked
Mattei’s Tavern Restaurant closed in January 2016, and construction on the new project was slated to begin before the end of that year.
But the plans were derailed that September when Banks was arrested on suspicion of wire fraud for allegedly duping retired NBA star Tim Duncan into investing millions of dollars in projects Banks was involved with.
Indicted on two counts of wire fraud by a Texas grand jury, Banks posted bail a few days later only to be sued that same day by the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding an unidentified investor.
Although Duncan was not named, claims made in the lawsuit indicated it was the former San Antonio Spurs star.
In June 2017, Banks was sentenced to four years in prison following a guilty plea to a single federal wire fraud charge.
After Banks’ arrest, Mesa Lane Partners occasionally rented out Mattei’s Tavern as an event space, and after Santa Rita Land & Vine LLC divested itself from the property, Mesa Lane was free to pursue the project with the modifications approved in 2016.
Those modifications included adding three hotel units, bringing the total to 67, reducing the number of two-story cottages and reconfiguring the layout, which involved moving the swimming pool from the center to the southern edge of the property.
The modern addition to Mattei’s tavern was eliminated and instead of making Cottage 1 a 40-seat meeting room, a new 80-seat room would be constructed.
In addition, the planned on-site aerobic wastewater treatment system was changed to a more modern membrane bioreactor system.
A finding that a previous environmental document could be used for the 2016 amended development plan noted the changes would result in reduced — and in some cases beneficial — impacts to the historical resources of the site.
The Stranges purchased the property — and with it the development plans — in August 2017, but it’s not clear what additional modifications they are seeking.