Industrial Eats offers limited-time menu to benefit Democratic Republic of Congo

As one of nearly three dozen eateries participating in the Santa Ynez Valley's annual Restaurant Weeks promotion which runs through Friday, Jan. 31, Buellton-based Industrial Eats showed off its gourmet leanings and plating skills — while aiming to do some good in the world.
Industrial Eats has authored a limited-time menu benefiting the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The menu includes dishes like the Fumbwa dabo kolo dish, composed of stewed spinach, smoked fish and berbere-spiced bread; and the Makayabu meal of salt fish, vegetables and plantain.
Restaurants participating in Restaurant Weeks continue to offer specially curated menus with items priced at $20.20 through Friday.
In addition to restaurants, a number of Santa Ynez Valley wineries are also offering wine and small-bite pairings in their tasting rooms for $20.20, and special lodging deals are available at hotels throughout the Valley.
You have free articles remaining.
For a list of participating restaurants, wineries, lodging options, menus and dining hours, visit www.DineSYV.com.
012420 Industrial Eats 02.jpg
012420 Industrial Eats 01.jpg
012420 Industrial Eats 03.jpg
012420 Industrial Eats 04.jpg
012420 Industrial Eats 05.jpg
012420 Industrial Eats 06.jpg
012420 Industrial Eats 07.jpg
012420 Industrial Eats 08.jpg
012420 Industrial Eats 09.jpg
012420 Industrial Eats 10.jpg
012420 Industrial Eats 11.jpg
012420 Industrial Eats 12.jpg
012420 Industrial Eats 13.jpg
012420 Industrial Eats 14.jpg
Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks promises to bring a fresh mix of participating restaurants, wineries and hotel options to the table that offers foodies and adventurers alike two weeks of specially curated $20.20 menus and discounted lodging.
There’s no shortage of good restaurants in Solvang and the several small towns around it, nor great tasting rooms. Judging by the growth of Los Olivos alone, over two dozen wine tasting rooms there offer excellent Santa Barbara County grown wines.
Los Alamos sets up for the 14th annual Mushroom Festival, slated for the weekend of Friday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 26.
In Santa Barbara County (SBC) wine country, there are always wine events happening monthly that are educational, delicious, and loads of fun. …
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.