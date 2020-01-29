Industrial Eats offers limited-time menu to benefit Democratic Republic of Congo

As one of nearly three dozen eateries participating in the Santa Ynez Valley's annual Restaurant Weeks promotion which runs through Friday, Jan. 31, Buellton-based Industrial Eats showed off its gourmet leanings and plating skills — while aiming to do some good in the world.

Industrial Eats has authored a limited-time menu benefiting the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The menu includes dishes like the Fumbwa dabo kolo dish, composed of stewed spinach, smoked fish and berbere-spiced bread; and the Makayabu meal of salt fish, vegetables and plantain.

Restaurants participating in Restaurant Weeks continue to offer specially curated menus with items priced at $20.20 through Friday.

In addition to restaurants, a number of Santa Ynez Valley wineries are also offering wine and small-bite pairings in their tasting rooms for $20.20, and special lodging deals are available at hotels throughout the Valley.

