Inaugural Women of the Valley Luncheon postponed
alert

Inaugural Women of the Valley Luncheon postponed

{{featured_button_text}}

The inaugural 2020 Women of the Valley Luncheon, planned for Tuesday, March 24, and hosted by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce and SCORE to celebrate the outstanding contributions of women in the Santa Ynez Valley, has been postponed.

"Your health and well-being is our absolute first priority. We are sincerely sorry for this inconvenience. When we determine the later date, everyone will be notified," said Tracy Beard, executive director of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce.

+2
Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Honoring the great chef, Julia Child

Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Honoring the great chef, Julia Child

FROM THE VINE There is an extraordinary new adventure in Santa Barbara wine country in celebration of America’s grand dame chef of fine cuisine, Julia Child. The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience event (SBCE) has partnered with the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, in creating a calendar of citywide fine dining events on the three day weekend of March 13-15, 2020.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News