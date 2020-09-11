'Improving beyond COVID': Solvang merchants react to long-term closure of Copenhagen Drive

The scent of freshly grilled bratwurst, baked pretzels and spicy mustard waft through the warm air, luring hungry passersby to enjoy lunch on the large outside patio at Copenhagen Sausage Garden in downtown Solvang.

Restaurant Manager Eric Lewis says he has noticed a difference in foot traffic since the city's closure of Copenhagen Drive in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've always been an outside business," he said, noting that adherence to outdoor dining protocols is one benefit of being an outside establishment. "We are doing good — I think we're doing better than before."

To help revive the town's once busy streets and restore visitor safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Solvang enlisted its new tourism marketing and events contractor in early June to transform two large city blocks into a walkable promenade, complete with wooden parklets and covered seating, greenery, vertical boundaries and decorative string lights.

Initially, the downtown effort was to be temporary through July 4. However, the City Council voted unanimously on July 27 to extend the closure of Copenhagen Dive until next year while the pandemic remains a concern.