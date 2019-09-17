A clean-up day at the ranch yielded more than just pristine horse stalls and happy steeds for the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program.
Five volunteers — all Central Coast Allstate agency owners — helped secure a sizable grant to benefit the Therapeutic Riding Program through their volunteerism.
As a team, according to Susan Dal Pozzo, a Lompoc Allstate agency owner, the group of agents spent the day pulling weeds, cleaning tack and participating in general clean-up duties around the Santa Ynez-based ranch.
And their efforts paid off.
The volunteers, made up of both agency owners and financial specialists from the Santa Ynez area, helped the therapeutic riding program earn a $5K Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® Grant to benefit the Valley riding program.
The nonprofit program offers activities to children and adults with physical, cognitive, social, emotional challenges.
“Our Allstate volunteers see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing the communities they serve,” said Dal Pozzo, also a Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program board member.
Dal Pozzo says the funding will enable the organization to offer low-income children with special needs the opportunity to attend quality equine-assisted programs offered by the nonprofit.
Participating agency owners and financial specialists who showed up to volunteer at the ranch included Shawna Cota of Solvang, Dal Pozzo, Brian Iversen of Arroyo Grande, Dana Iversen of Arroyo Grande, and Mary Rowan Ishikawa of Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria.
The therapeutic riding program joins thousands of other organizations that have this year received Helping Hands Grants secured by agency owners, personal financial representatives and licensed sales professionals on behalf of the nonprofits they support, according to the nonprofit's website.
Other important issues for which grants are offered support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.
Dal Pozzo explained that Allstate volunteers are among thousands of agency owners and financial specialists around the country working to help communities thrive by supporting the causes they care about most.
“Giving back is core to who we are, which is why we care deeply about dedicating time to volunteer to help improve lives across the Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Buellton,” she added.
