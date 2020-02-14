Horse drawn carriages tour downtown Solvang for Valentine's Day weekend

This Valentine's Day weekend, illuminated carriage rides will light up the streets of downtown Solvang each evening.
On Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14 and 15 from dusk until 8 p.m., Solvang Trolley and Carriage Company will bring out the steeds and offer two different styles of horse-drawn carriages for patrons.
On both romantic evenings you can choose to ride in a classic vis-à-vis style carriage with open top, or an authentic, circa 1890, fully-restored opera carriage.
“We call the second carriage our ‘Timeless Romance’ model; it’s a turn-of-the-century opera omnibus which belonged to Santa Ynez Valley’s W.T. Hayer. He was a local rancher, carriage enthusiast and realtor, and we’re proud to keep his legacy alive through one of his most beloved pieces,” said Clau Orona, whose family runs Solvang Trolley and Carriage Company. "We try to stay true to the old-world aesthetic of Solvang when we run our carriages. Attendants and drivers even wear Victorian-style regalia.”
Both horse-drawn carriages will be decked out in locally-grown flowers and fully lit with fairy lights.
Carriage rides begin next to the Solvang Visitor Center, 1639 Copenhagen Drive. $25/couple; $35/ for group of four people. Cash and cards accepted.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.