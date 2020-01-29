Gypsy Studios Art Spot sets up shop in downtown Solvang

Santa Ynez Valley mobile art studio Gypsy Studios has announced its permanent arrival in downtown Solvang.

Co-owners and Santa Barbara County natives Christi Schaeffer Belle and Maria Belle, have expanded their once travel art business into a new full-service brick-and-mortar art studio located in the heart of Solvang.

The pair say their intention is to create a community art space for all ages and abilities.

"Our vision is to make creating art more accessible for our Valley as well as providing families and visitors a place to let the kids explore and make a mess without the stress that can sometimes come with letting the kids just be kids," said Schaeffer Belle. "We’re excited to offer more things for kids to do in our community."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The new studio named "Gypsy Studios Art Spot," offers art camps, special events, toddler art play groups and monthly adult and kids' art classes. The shop is located at 320 Alisal Road, Suite 306B, Solvang, in the far rear corner entrance off the parking lot.

For more information, visit GypsyStudiosArt.com or Facebook at GypsyStudiosArtSpot.

Blues musician Robert Cray set to take Solvang Festival Theater stage Legendary blues guitarist, vocalist and five-time Grammy Award winner and Blues Hall of Fame inductee Robert Cray, is set to perform for the first time at the Solvang Festival Theater on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Theater Review: A bitter rivalry leads to laughter in Santa Maria Civic Theatre's 'Ripcord' RIPCORD REVIEW The play's conflicting tones don't quite meld together, but they do at least sit comfortably enough beside each other to make the play work. Watching two equally stubborn people mess with each other's lives is both funny and sad. Come to SMCT and pull the “Ripcord” for yourself.

PCPA presents Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs The heart-warming and witty memoir from Neil Simon, Brighton Beach Memoirs is the first of his autobiographical trilogy of plays (with Biloxi Blues and Broadway Bound).

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0