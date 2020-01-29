Gypsy Studios Art Spot sets up shop in downtown Solvang

Gypsy Art Studio Solvang

Gypsy Studios Art Spot is located in downtown Solvang and offers art camps, special events and toddler art play groups.

 Contributed Photo

Santa Ynez Valley mobile art studio Gypsy Studios has announced its permanent arrival in downtown Solvang. 

Co-owners and Santa Barbara County natives Christi Schaeffer Belle and Maria Belle, have expanded their once travel art business into a new full-service brick-and-mortar art studio located in the heart of Solvang.

The pair say their intention is to create a community art space for all ages and abilities.

"Our vision is to make creating art more accessible for our Valley as well as providing families and visitors a place to let the kids explore and make a mess without the stress that can sometimes come with letting the kids just be kids," said Schaeffer Belle. "We’re excited to offer more things for kids to do in our community."

The new studio named "Gypsy Studios Art Spot," offers art camps, special events, toddler art play groups and monthly adult and kids' art classes. The shop is located at 320 Alisal Road, Suite 306B, Solvang, in the far rear corner entrance off the parking lot. 

For more information, visit GypsyStudiosArt.com or Facebook at GypsyStudiosArtSpot.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

