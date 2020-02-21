Grit and grapes: Celebrating local African-American wine icon, Iris Rideau

She remembers that when she was with her black cousins, they were all treated as a second-class citizen. They had to step off the sidewalk to allow white people to pass. They could not go into certain stores and restaurants and had to drink from certain water fountains. They could not even look a white person directly in the eye but had to look away.

But none of this happened when Iris was with her white cousins or grandmother.

She gave an example of when she went clothes shopping with her black cousins: the store did not allow them to try the clothes on – they could only buy them. While shopping with her white cousins, trying on clothes was no problem!

In 1950, at age 12, Iris and her mother moved to Los Angeles to be nearer her father, who she had visited over the summers. She talked about the difference of being black in New Orleans versus in Los Angeles. There was not nearly the level of racism in L.A. there was in New Orleans.

Iris married at age 15, had a daughter at age 16, and divorced at age 17.