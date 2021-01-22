A promotion to boost business at local restaurants could have residents discovering tasty menus they haven’t tried before along with an opportunity to win a “staycation” that comes with wine and gift certificates to more restaurants.
The Great Santa Maria Takeout launches today at nearly 20 restaurants in Santa Maria and Orcutt, many of which are offering specials through the run of the promotion that ends Jan. 31.
Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau launched the local promotion after Visit California, the nonprofit organization that promotes travel to and within the state, decided not to hold Restaurant Month this year, said Yarely Corona, the chamber’s social media and marketing coordinator.
Corona said the chamber usually participates in the annual promotion, previously called Dine Out Santa Maria-Style, and decided to do a local promotion instead.
“We really wanted to do this for the restaurants that have really been going through it this year,” she said, referring to the state-mandated restrictions aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19.
Under the current state and county health orders, restaurants are not even allowed to serve diners at outside tables and can only offer food to-go or delivered, so the name was changed to the Great Santa Maria Takeout.
Corona said usually restaurants are asked to offer promotional meals for the same price as the year, so this being 2021, the prices would be $20.21. But the chamber decided to forgo that request.
“We thought it was really important to promote local restaurants and let them offer whatever special they want,” she said. “Around 20 businesses decided to sign up, and we’re encouraging people to support them.”
Angela Regis, manager at the Moxie Café in Santa Maria, said the restaurant is sticking with the price tradition, offering two meals for $20.21 this year.
Regis said Moxie has participated in the promotion for several years, and it has improved the business in the past.
“Last year was a little slower, but we certainly get some attention out of it,” she said.
To encourage people to patronize the participating businesses, the promotion includes a contest for a staycation at the Wine Stone Inn in Orcutt, where manager Lauren Wise was enthusiastic about the Great Santa Maria Takeout.
“They are really trying to get people to support local businesses,” Wise said. “We really appreciate all they do [at the chamber] to support businesses.”
The inn is offering a slightly different promotion than the usual bottle of wine and a charcuterie board.
“Right now our bar is not open because of the [COVID-19] restrictions, so we’re offering 15% off all wine bottles to go — so people can enjoy a little of the Wine Stone Inn at home,” Wise said.
The discount complements the inn’s separate winter special of 20% off the price of rooms through March.
“We wanted people to know we support the [local community], and it always brings us attention,” Wise added. “I’m sure next year it will be better and people will be pouring through the doors.”
To enter the contest for a Wine Stone Inn staycation, customers only need to purchase food or drinks to-go from one of the participating restaurants, wineries or breweries, snap a selfie at the location or just a photo of the food or drinks and send it to the chamber through Santamariavalley.com/restaurantmonth, Corona said.
The staycation comes with a wine basket and additional gift certificates to some of the participating restaurants.
Corona said she just talked to a Santa Maria restaurant owner Thursday who was really depressed and stressed out about the loss of business from the restrictions.
“That’s what a lot of people at restaurants are going through,” she said. “Everything is just so uncertain. And so many restaurants are closing, places that have been around for years. I know they’ve really been hurting, and honestly, we’re just trying to help.”
