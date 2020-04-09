Gleason Family Vineyards pursues construction of new Santa Ynez facility

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roblar Winery and Vineyards in Santa Ynez will soon welcome a new neighbor: the Gleason Family Vineyards, a repository for the Gleason family's duo vineyard brands.

The new building will consolidate wine production, bottling and storage for the Gleason family's two wine brands Refugio Ranch and Roblar Winery, as well as the Royal Oaks Ranch brand — under one roof.

The project is located adjacent to Roblar's tasting room in Santa Ynez, and will reportedly move ahead with planned construction, according to Roblar's recent Facebook post.

"We’re excited to share the progress and will continue to do so as we progress though the coming months," Roblar stated.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

