Free tax assistance program to be offered to locals at Solvang Senior Center

Free tax assistance for the preparation of federal and state income tax forms will be available from Feb. 3 through April 13 for low and middle income taxpayers.

Volunteers trained by the IRS and Franchise Tax Board will provide assistance with preparing tax forms and e-filing returns. AARP membership is not required.

Sponsored by the AARP Foundation in cooperation with the Internal Revenue Service, the Tax-Aide program is available to taxpayers of all ages.

Assistance is available by appointment only, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday and Friday afternoons.

To schedule an appointment, call the Solvang Senior Center at (805) 688-3793.

Necessary forms Tax clients must bring their Social Security cards, a valid picture I.D., records for 2019 wages (W-2 forms) and all 1099 forms received which report income from such items as: interest, dividends, pensions/annuities and IRAs, as well as copies of tax year 2018 Federal and State tax returns. Seniors receiving Social Security should note that SSA 1099 indicating 2019 payments will be needed. Persons who might be eligible to itemize deductions should bring records of tax bills, medical expenses, mortgage interest payments, charitable contributions and any other expenses. Complex returns which entail rental property, farming or businesses which have over $25,000 of expense are beyond the scope of the program and should be taken to a professional tax preparation firm.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

