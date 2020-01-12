Free tax assistance program for local residents offered at Solvang Senior Center

011420 Tax Prep Services

Volunteers trained by the IRS and Franchise Tax Board will provide assistance with preparing tax forms and e-filing returns from Feb. 3 through April 13.

Free tax assistance for the preparation of federal and state income tax forms will be available from Feb. 3 through April 13 for low and middle income taxpayers.

Volunteers trained by the IRS and Franchise Tax Board will provide assistance with preparing tax forms and e-filing returns. AARP membership is not required.

Sponsored by the AARP Foundation in cooperation with the Internal Revenue Service, the Tax-Aide program is available to taxpayers of all ages.

Assistance is available by appointment only, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday and Friday afternoons.

To schedule an appointment, call the Solvang Senior Center at (805) 688-3793.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

