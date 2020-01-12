Free tax assistance program for local residents offered at Solvang Senior Center

Free tax assistance for the preparation of federal and state income tax forms will be available from Feb. 3 through April 13 for low and middle income taxpayers.
Volunteers trained by the IRS and Franchise Tax Board will provide assistance with preparing tax forms and e-filing returns. AARP membership is not required.
Sponsored by the AARP Foundation in cooperation with the Internal Revenue Service, the Tax-Aide program is available to taxpayers of all ages.
Assistance is available by appointment only, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday and Friday afternoons.
To schedule an appointment, call the Solvang Senior Center at (805) 688-3793.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
