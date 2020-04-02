Frank Ostini of Hitching Post II taking extensive safety measures with pick-up, take-out

Frank Ostini, owner of Hitching Post II in Buellton, wearing a bandanna explains that he is now imposing mask-wearing of all employees at his establishment, in addition to other measures of safety.

As concern about the spread of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County grows, local restaurateur Frank Ostini of Hitching Post II is taking greater measures of safety into his own hands.

According to a spokeswoman for the restaurant, Frank and Jami Ostini have "pulled out all of the stops to make meal pick ups safe at The Hitching Post 2."

Some extraordinary measures taken by Ostini to ensure safety of his employees and customers, include taking staffers' temperature twice a day and having them log in hand washings. 

"And he makes daily changes," said the spokeswoman. "Now everyone is wearing masks and working with physical distance too."

In a video being shot with his personal cellphone, Ostini, wearing a red bandana mask, is seen using hand sanitizer prior to entering his Buellton establishment.

He introduces cooks and servers who are all wearing masks while prepping meal orders ready for pick up.

The 3-minute video presented by Ostini showcases in detail how the restaurant continues to fill online and phoned-in orders, each day, while heightening safety measures.

"We're trying to keep it together and keep ourselves going," Ostini reported.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

