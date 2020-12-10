Former NFL player to co-host traumatic brain injury seminar with Alzheimer's educator

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman George Visger, along with Alzheimer’s educator Lauren Mahakian of Family Connect Care, will host a free online seminar titled, "CTE and the New Me: Two Leading Traumatic Brain Injury Experts Provide Keys To Survival."

The program, which focuses on traumatic brain injury, is scheduled for 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, via Zoom. An expert-led question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

Visger and Mahakian will discuss life after traumatic brain injury, fears of being diagnosed, and help to identify misconceptions about cognitive impairment and ways to kick-start healing.

According to Visger, having survived nine brain surgeries in 12 years and continuing to thrive, he feels "obligated to pay it forward."