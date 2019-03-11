On Friday, March 8, Firestone Walker hosted an intimate dinner at their Buellton Barrelworks Tasting Room to celebrate the anniversary of Barrelworks beers. The "Feral Fruits & Fairy Tales" evening dinner event presented guests with Six Barrelworks beers paired with six courses of food, prepared by Chef Justin Lewis. The fairy tales were headed up by Barrelworks’ Master Blender Sour Jim and brewery Cofounder David Walker.
Featured beers, Huck Yeah!, Feral Peach and Nec Bones, were all part of their latest rare-fruited, Feral One, Batch Six release.
The Barrelworks Tasting Room and Blending Center features beers from their wild ale program and 'one-off selections' from their barrel-aging spirits program.
