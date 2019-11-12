Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. has named 30-year beer industry veteran Steve Almaraz as partner and president of the Santa Ynez Valley headquartered independent craft brewery founded in 2010 by father and son team Jaime and the late Jim Dietenhofer.
Almaraz will work closely with Figueroa’s founder and senior board executive Jaime Dietenhofer, following the completion of a two-year multimillion-dollar brewery upgrade.
“We are thrilled to have Steve on the Figueroa team — his knowledge and experience in the craft and specialty beverage industry makes him the perfect choice in leading the company on its aggressive growth plan,” Dietenhofer said. “We built the business through tireless customer and community outreach and I am excited to get back to my roots of engaging with our distributor partners, retailers and loyal customer base.”
Almaraz comes from his most recent position growing and developing the craft and specialty brand portfolio for Reyes Beer Division. Prior to his tenure at Reyes, Almaraz spent 15 years with Firestone Walker as a member of the executive team, instrumental in growing the business from its early beginnings to over 230,000 bbl a year.
“I’m excited to come back home to the Central Coast to work with Jaime and the Fig Family,” Almaraz said. “I have always admired Jaime’s vision and success of creating a unique culture and community. I look forward to partnering and creating some exciting new things at Figueroa Mountain.”
Entering into its tenth year, Dietenhofer says that he and Steve will lead the company in the spirit of beloved co-founder and partner James Dietenhofer, who passed away in July.
“My dad and I grew this business through a shared vision of respect and admiration for our customers, employees, and community,” Dietenhofer said. “I’m honored to be able to support his legacy as Figueroa Mountain embarks on this next stage with the collective stewardship of Steve, myself, and the company’s board and executive team.”
