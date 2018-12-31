Farm Credit West, one of the nation’s largest agricultural lending cooperatives with an office in Santa Maria, will again distribute patronage dividends to qualifying member-stockholders as a return on their equity from 2018 earnings.
At its Dec. 13 meeting, the board of directors approved an increase of 25 basis points, or 0.25 percent, over the prior years’ rate, totaling an overall payout of 1 percent of average outstanding loan balances, a board spokesman said.
The patronage distributions to customers for 2018 are scheduled to begin in February.
As owners of a financial cooperative, Farm Credit West’s customers have the opportunity to share in the financial success of the organization through patronage distributions, the spokesman said.
Since the program’s inception in 2002, Farm Credit West has distributed more than $590 million in patronage dividends to member-stockholders.
The cash patronage distribution is paid in addition to the competitive loan rates that Farm Credit West already provides, which reduces the cost of doing business with the cooperative by indirectly lowering borrowers’ effective interest rate, the spokesman said.