Equal parts vision + toil: peasants FEAST restaurant celebrates six weeks in business

Michael says that although the restaurant sold out of their Atterdag Smash Burger and Solvang Hot Chicken sandwich menu items the first week of opening, business has been overall hit-or-miss, making the task of tracking weekly sales to gauge volume of product to be purchased, a moving target.

"It's been a wild ride, to say the least," Michael said, reflecting on the six weeks since launching. "Last week was total confusion: we had our busiest day and our slowest day. I think the general public is so confused as to what they can and cannot do."

On May 12, Newsom outlined guidelines for reopening in-room dining at restaurants statewide, however, due to Santa Barbara County's case numbers, the second phase which includes the Cherney's full sit-down restaurant concept, will be difficult if not impossible for the county to meet in the near future.

In the meantime, Michael says their commitment to navigating uncharted waters is tethered by his 15-year dream of owning a restaurant.