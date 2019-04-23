While the number of students graduating with two-year degrees and vocational training certificates has gone up since 2014, a coalition of industry groups, educators and social service organizations say increasing local job training opportunities and adult English literacy rates are key to bolstering the regional economy.
Established in 2014 to improve quality of life in northern Santa Barbara County, Tuesday afternoon's biannual Workforce and Literacy Initiative, or WALI, forum gave educators and employers an opportunity to discuss how to align their career technical education curriculum with entry-level and early-career jobs.
"This is the fifth year of the effort," said WALI co-lead Eddie Taylor, CEO of Northern Santa Barbara County United Way. "You have to, in my mind, set stretch goals to say, 'What can we do in the next five years that's going to change the dynamic in the direction of where we [want] to go?'"
During last year's WALI forum, organizers announced that the number of two-year associate degrees awarded by regional schools had increased by 46 percent since 2014.
The number of degrees will likely increase over the next few years, largely driven by the introduction of the Hancock Promise — a four-phase outreach and support program that provides local high school graduates a free first year of tuition — and a partnership with the University of La Verne to provide four-year degrees at a discounted rate.
"The Promise program really came about as a need to promote higher education and create opportunities for our students after [they] graduate from high school," said Nohemy Ornelas, Hancock College's associate superintendent/vice president for student services.
According to Ornelas, enrollment of first-time local high school graduates at Hancock has increased through the Promise program: More than 1,400 students enrolled during the program's inaugural fall 2018 semester, an increase of nearly 500 first-time graduates.
But for students who choose not to pursue a college degree immediately after high school, Taylor said schools and industries have partnered to overhaul traditional vocational training and industrial technology programs.
"We’re aligning certificate programs with jobs that are actually here in our region," he said.
Cal Poly grad Kevin Dyson, who owns the Orcutt-based information technology company Computer Doctor, said his business thrives on being a "launching board" for many local college graduates with entry-level skills.
Many join his company eager to learn, receiving professional training and certification on-the-job before advancing to positions in a larger company or organization.
"I generally train them until I can't afford them any more," Dyson joked. "I don't want to be the one to hold any of these kids back."
Due to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians' status as a sovereign nation, Martin Navarro, who works as a recruiter for the Chumash Casino Resort, said the tribe does not outsource any positions — from hotel and casino staff to lawyers and accountants.
"There is a career path for almost anybody," he said, noting the tribe offers assistance to employees seeking to receive their high school or college diplomas. "It helps us so we can fill key positions with the people we already know are working for us."
A progress update on completion of the initiative's five goals will be presented during the group's fall 2019 forum.