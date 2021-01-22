Community Bancorp of Santa Maria, parent company of Community Bank of Santa Maria, earnings report for the period ending Dec. 31, 2020, shows a slight increase in total income but a larger decrease in net income due to increased expenses from responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the report showed strong increases in net loans, total deposits and total assets compared to the totals from a year before, according to the report released by Janet Silveria, president and chief executive officer.
The corporation also issued a 15-cent cash dividend to shareholders and ended 2020 with earnings of $1.02 per share.
Total income was up 4.3%, while net income of $2.209 million was down 19.1% from the $2.731 million at Dec. 31, 2019.
Expense increases in 2020 were attributed primarily to software needed to process Paycheck Protection Program loans, additional salary costs to keep branches open and fully staffed, and additional provisions to loan loss reserves to account for uncertain economic conditions.
However, Silveria said some of those expenses will be recouped through fee income on Paycheck Protection Plan loans.
She said the bank provided more than $56 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans that helped more than 450 local small businesses.
Net loans for the Bank increased 28.9%, with 23.6% of that growth attributed to Paycheck Protection Program loans, while total deposits increased 31% and total assets increased 28.6% from Dec. 31, 2019.
