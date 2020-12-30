Dutch Bros Coffee drive-through opening Thursday in Santa Maria

The long-awaited Dutch Bros Coffee drive-through store in Santa Maria is opening Thursday at 1790 N. Broadway, said a spokeswoman for the Oregon-based company that was started by two brothers looking to get out of the dairy business.
Nicole Frohnauer is the local operator of the company-owned outlet that will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“We’re stoked to open our first shop in Santa Maria and start making drinks for our new neighbors,” Frohnauer said Wednesday. “We can’t wait to see everyone tomorrow.”
In addition to a proprietary brand of handcrafted hot coffee drinks, Dutch Bros also serves nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee, smoothies, frosts, freezes, teas and a private-label Blue Rebel energy drink.
