Dutch Bros. Coffee drive-through coming to Santa Maria in early 2021

Construction is underway on a Dutch Bros. Coffee drive-through location just south of the O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 1790 N. Broadway.
“We're so excited to be part of this community,” said Rilynn Davis, regional public relations lead for Dutch Bros. “The shop in Santa Maria is projected to open early 2021, and we have a shop in Arroyo Grande we’re working hard to have open by the end of 2020.”
The Dutch Bros. website lists the location of the Arroyo Grande shop as 1259 E. Grand Ave., the former site of the Broadway Bagel & Coffee Co. café.
The Santa Maria location, which Davis said will be a company store operated locally by Nicole Frohnauer, is directly across the street from a Starbucks drive-through.
Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, Dutch Bros. was founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, who left three generations of dairy farming behind to start “something new” with a double-head espresso machine and 100 pounds of beans.
Today, the company has 379 shops in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Michigan.
In addition to a variety of coffee drinks like lattes, breves, cold brews and freezes, the company also offers teas, chai, lemonade, sodas, shakes, smoothies and its own proprietary energy drink along with special drinks for kids.
There’s also a secret Dutch Bros. menu with 16 drinks with names like the Bob Marley, Unicorn Blood, Bay-Nay-Nay, Nutty Irishman, Gummy Bear Rebel, Ninja and Dirty Caterpillar.
Dutch Bros. has an emphasis on giving back to the community, particularly for youth and health programs, and has donated several million dollars to various causes through the Dutch Bros. Foundation and local franchisees.
The company donated 100% of its April profits to support first responders, contributed $250,000 to a wildfire relief fund and launched a campaign to raise $1.4 million to end amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.
It also has contributed funds to improve life in the communities and countries where it purchases its coffee beans.
For more information, visit https://dutchbros.com/.
