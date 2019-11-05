Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab will premiere its latest experiment — Doc’s Fine Chocolates — on Saturday, Nov. 16, at all three Central Coast parlors, where a limited stock will be available, a company spokeswoman said.
The gourmet chocolates are currently available in half-pound and one-pound variety boxes and create-your-own boxes while supplies last.
The original recipes arrived in 1915 from Great Britain, and Doc Burnstein’s partnered with seasoned candy maker Gerald Reed, former owner of Olde Tyme Chocolates in Arroyo Grande, who has 50-plus years of artisanal confectionary experience.
Handcrafted locally in small batches at Doc Burnstein’s own facility, the confections are poured and hand-dipped in milk chocolate, dark chocolate or a combination of the two by head chocolatier Cale Munro, the spokeswoman said.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to using traditional recipes, the chocolates have innovative flavors with nods to Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab’s most loved “flavorites,” like Doc’s Java, Raspberry Merlot and Motor Oil.
Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab parlors are located at 725 E. Betteravia Road in Santa Maria, 114 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande and 860 Higuera St. in San Luis Obispo.
For other locations and more information, visit www.docburnsteins.com.