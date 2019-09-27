Dillon Rozek, left, Parker Eitrein and Aiden Hall try the ice cream at the 2018 grand opening of the Doc Burnstein's store in Santa Maria's Enos Ranch. The company is expanding with plans for opening a Nipomo chocolate factory in November.
Greg Steinberger, founder of the Doc Burnstein's, welcomes guests at the new store location at Enos Ranch in Santa Maria.
Greg Steinberger, founder of Doc Bernstein's Ice Cream Lab, explains the operation of an ice cream mixer. The company has four ice cream parlors and is now planning to expand into fine chocolates.
Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab, famous locally for nearly a half-century of frozen treats, is expanding into a new realm of sweetness.
The corporation is planning to open a chocolate factory at an undisclosed Nipomo location, and once the equipment is installed and running — targeted for mid-November — the more than 2,000-square-foot facility in an existing building is expected to churn out 150 pounds of Doc’s Fine Chocolate every day.
“We chose Nipomo because it was an opportunity to bring in another area to contribute to the local economy … ,” said Molly Kasdan, corporate promotions manager for Doc Burnstein’s. “We wanted to keep this new venture local, creating jobs and giving Nipomo some sense of community pride [and] contribution in our company as well.”
Kasdan said the company is not ready to reveal the site chosen for the new factory, but the plan checks have been completed by San Luis Obispo County and the company expects to get the OK to proceed within the week.
“The location will be announced when all facets are in place and confirmed,” she said.
Of course, Kasdan said, that output will increase as needed to keep up with demand.
Gerald Reed, former owner of Gerald’s Olde Tyme Chocolates in Arroyo Grande, will be the candy maker, acting as a mentor, creator and developer along with Cale Munro, who will be the general manager of chocolate production.
Kasdan said the company will be hiring local people to work in the factory, but it won’t be many at first. She estimated the factory will have about six employees until the operation begins to grow.
All the chocolates will be made from scratch using generations of chocolatier and candy-maker recipes, she said.
Doc Burnstein’s decided to flow into chocolates to balance the company’s revenues from ice cream.
“Our objective is to create a year-round revenue product, since ice cream is somewhat seasonal,” Kasdan explained. “As we expand, this project allows us to have more opportunities to contribute to the community [with the increased revenue] and support the lull in ice cream sales during wintertime.
“Chocolate is also easier to ship as gifts than ice cream, and with the holidays fast approaching, it would be a great idea for corporate gift giving,” she added.
The company, which will be doing business as Doc’s Chocolates Inc., hasn’t settled on a final marketing plan — whether the chocolates will be sold exclusively through Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream parlors or distributed to other retailers as the ice cream is.
“We are open to all possibilities,” Kasdan said. “We are currently strategizing the best path for our reach to the public.”
Locals salivating to buy directly from the factory will have to curb their appetite for freshly made chocolates, at least for the time being.
Direct sales are not initially planned, although that will likely happen in the future.
“This is something we are still exploring [and] fine tuning, but, yes, we plan on being able to share the chocolates from our new facility if that works well with the landscape,” Kasdan said.
Doc Burnstein’s also has no immediate plans to open an ice cream parlor in Nipomo, since it already has parlors at Enos Ranch in Santa Maria, the original location in the Village of Arroyo Grande and a third in the heart of San Luis Obispo.
The grand opening of a new parlor in Chico was held Saturday, and the company is considering opening one in Sacramento, Kasdan said.
Although not owned by Doc Burnstein’s, the company’s ice cream is also available at Café Dolce in Solvang and other locations in Pismo Beach, Avila Beach, Cambria, Atascadero, Kettleman City and Fresno.
We had the opportunity to tour one of the tastiest facilities on the Central Coast - production headquarters for Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Labs in Grover Beach. Get ready for an ice cream headache!
Moore gets started with the measurements for this batch of ice cream, the nuts and honey could give away the flavor. The new production facility does allow for more storage of dry ingredients, but commitment to quality means that the products are used as fast as possible, generally within a week of coming in the door.
Steinberger shows off one of the newest editions to the production facility, a 10 pound mixer. Previously the largest mixer was 5 gallons, regionalizing production doesn't just allow for larger batches but more consistent flavors.
While there is a fair amount of measuring and mixing beforehand, the first big step to making ice cream is the adding the cream. Here, technician Shawn Rogers adds the 16 percent cream mix to the mixer. Doc Bernstein's is one of the few ice cream makers that uses 16 percent, which allows for a smoother, well, creamier texture.
One of the other main factors for making smooth ice cream is to break down the ice crystals that form in the ice cream. These mixers, this one a 5-gallon size, works much like the old-fashioned way — rolling a can full of ice and milk mix. The ice cream tumbles around the chamber while surrounded by cold air. The key to creamy ice cream is having the right amount of cream and breaking down the ice that forms.
Now we start to separate the hobbyist from the artists. The addition of flavors and ingredients are all done by hand. While other ice creams come from large production factories, Doc Burnstein's is still made the old fashioned way - just with updated tools.
While the small batch production allows for greater control over the addition of ingredients and flavors, it mandates an artisan's touch. If your favorite ice cream has a flavor swirl, it has to be imparted into the ice cream as it comes out of the batch freezer - by hand. Common theme, right?
One of the main reasons that the new production facility allows for triple the output of ice cream, is that the facility holds more back stock of product. The new facility goes through nearly 250 gallons of milk and cream in one day and nothing lasts longer than 10 days in storage.
How do you develop some of the best tasting ice cream in the state, recognized by the Los Angeles County Fair? Taste tests of flavors. Who can tell the difference between strawberry flavors? Doc Bernstein of course.
Not all flavors are developed by Doc Burnstein's staff, some are created by very special community members. Santa Maria Make-A-Wish recipient the late Lexi Brown, right, watches as Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab owner Greg Steinberger samples her flavor, Butter Monkey Swirl in 2015. Sales of ice cream developed by Make-a-Wish children help raise funds for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties. In 2016, Westly Barton made "Cowabunga," a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle theme.
Trucks go from the Grover Beach production facility to Doc Burnstein's parlors five to six times day carrying fresh ice cream and supplies. The goal of the new facility is to get the ice cream from the mixer to your cone as fast as possible. That means that 75,000 gallons of ice cream will flow from this facility a year, or roughly 1.4 million scoops of ice cream.
Shiela Sanford of Sheila's Sweet Treats in Pismo Beach, picks up some cups from Steinberger. Sanford makes the cakes and cookies for Doc Burnstein's ice cream cakes and ice cream sandwiches fresh daily before they are paired with the fresh ice cream.
The original batch freezer at the parlor in Arroyo Grande is where it all started. This 5 gallon mixer was first used in 2003, and with an estimated 60,000 gallons a year that adds up to nearly 10 million scoops out of this one machine. This room could also become the next phase of the Doc Burnstein's experience.
Steinberger shows some customers his latest creation, 'Frankencone'. The cone will be brought back to life, with the help of Doc Burnstein's customers, a powerful electric storm and maniacal laughter. Get ready to throw the switch, the new "lab experience" will debut at the Arroyo Grande location and then will be rolled out to parlors regionwide.
Enough talk. Get to the nearest ice cream lab to taste some of the best ice cream in the country, because Doc Burnstein's probably won't be our little secret on the Central Coast for long. (Pictured right to left) Sarah Beaudin, Thomas Beaudin, Cole Harrison and Drew Harrison enjoy their cones at the Arroyo Grande Doc Burnstein's parlor.
Beat the heat. Take a tour of the Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab and get a little closer to your favorite flavor!
Let's be honest, we didn't need much of a reason to ask for a tour. Doc Burnstein's founder Greg Steinberger pointed out that naming July as national Ice Cream Month is much like naming December 'national Christmas month'. It isn't so much an attempt to encourage people to eat ice cream, but an acknowledgement that we eat a lot of ice cream — even more during the month of July. Even so, in celebration of the wonderful concoction we took a tour of Doc Burnstein's production facility in Grover Beach to see how they make the sweet, creamy, cool treat that we all enjoy during hot summer months - cool fall months, drizzly winter months, and warm spring nights.
We had the opportunity to tour one of the tastiest facilities on the Central Coast - production headquarters for Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Labs in Grover Beach. Get ready for an ice cream headache!
The tour of the facility started like a trip to any secret lab where maintaining cleanliness and control of the sterile environment is of utmost importance — so grab a hair net and gloves.
It all starts here. Doc Burnstein's founder Greg Steinberger shows off the book where all of the special flavors and mixes are kept secure and dry.
Plant Manager Jon Moore and technician Shawn Rodgers consult the recipe book to make sure that the right amount of ingredients are being used to ensure consistent color, texture and flavors.
Moore gets started with the measurements for this batch of ice cream, the nuts and honey could give away the flavor. The new production facility does allow for more storage of dry ingredients, but commitment to quality means that the products are used as fast as possible, generally within a week of coming in the door.
Steinberger shows off one of the newest editions to the production facility, a 10 pound mixer. Previously the largest mixer was 5 gallons, regionalizing production doesn't just allow for larger batches but more consistent flavors.
While there is a fair amount of measuring and mixing beforehand, the first big step to making ice cream is the adding the cream. Here, technician Shawn Rogers adds the 16 percent cream mix to the mixer. Doc Bernstein's is one of the few ice cream makers that uses 16 percent, which allows for a smoother, well, creamier texture.
One of the other main factors for making smooth ice cream is to break down the ice crystals that form in the ice cream. These mixers, this one a 5-gallon size, works much like the old-fashioned way — rolling a can full of ice and milk mix. The ice cream tumbles around the chamber while surrounded by cold air. The key to creamy ice cream is having the right amount of cream and breaking down the ice that forms.
Now we start to separate the hobbyist from the artists. The addition of flavors and ingredients are all done by hand. While other ice creams come from large production factories, Doc Burnstein's is still made the old fashioned way - just with updated tools.
While the small batch production allows for greater control over the addition of ingredients and flavors, it mandates an artisan's touch. If your favorite ice cream has a flavor swirl, it has to be imparted into the ice cream as it comes out of the batch freezer - by hand. Common theme, right?
Once a 5-gallon pail is filled from the batch freezer it is put into the deep freeze. The freezers here are kept -35° to get the ice cream ready for storage and transportation to the parlors.
One of the main reasons that the new production facility allows for triple the output of ice cream, is that the facility holds more back stock of product. The new facility goes through nearly 250 gallons of milk and cream in one day and nothing lasts longer than 10 days in storage.
How do you develop some of the best tasting ice cream in the state, recognized by the Los Angeles County Fair? Taste tests of flavors. Who can tell the difference between strawberry flavors? Doc Bernstein of course.
Not all flavors are developed by Doc Burnstein's staff, some are created by very special community members. Santa Maria Make-A-Wish recipient the late Lexi Brown, right, watches as Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab owner Greg Steinberger samples her flavor, Butter Monkey Swirl in 2015. Sales of ice cream developed by Make-a-Wish children help raise funds for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties. In 2016, Westly Barton made "Cowabunga," a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle theme.
Trucks go from the Grover Beach production facility to Doc Burnstein's parlors five to six times day carrying fresh ice cream and supplies. The goal of the new facility is to get the ice cream from the mixer to your cone as fast as possible. That means that 75,000 gallons of ice cream will flow from this facility a year, or roughly 1.4 million scoops of ice cream.
Shiela Sanford of Sheila's Sweet Treats in Pismo Beach, picks up some cups from Steinberger. Sanford makes the cakes and cookies for Doc Burnstein's ice cream cakes and ice cream sandwiches fresh daily before they are paired with the fresh ice cream.
The original batch freezer at the parlor in Arroyo Grande is where it all started. This 5 gallon mixer was first used in 2003, and with an estimated 60,000 gallons a year that adds up to nearly 10 million scoops out of this one machine. This room could also become the next phase of the Doc Burnstein's experience.
Steinberger shows some customers his latest creation, 'Frankencone'. The cone will be brought back to life, with the help of Doc Burnstein's customers, a powerful electric storm and maniacal laughter. Get ready to throw the switch, the new "lab experience" will debut at the Arroyo Grande location and then will be rolled out to parlors regionwide.
Enough talk. Get to the nearest ice cream lab to taste some of the best ice cream in the country, because Doc Burnstein's probably won't be our little secret on the Central Coast for long. (Pictured right to left) Sarah Beaudin, Thomas Beaudin, Cole Harrison and Drew Harrison enjoy their cones at the Arroyo Grande Doc Burnstein's parlor.
Stop by your local Doc Burnstein's parlor to taste the hard work, dedication and attention to detail for yourself.
