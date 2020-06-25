Related to this story

Chumash Casino Resort reopens after 3-month closure
The Chumash Casino Resort officially reopened at noon Wednesday. Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said the resort has tapped into its resources to purchase high-tech equipment and materials to modify the way they do business because of the pandemic.