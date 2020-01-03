Daughter’s tweet sends customers flocking to mom’s Golden Donut shop in Orcutt

When Houth Hak and husband Sen Lay opened the Golden Donut in Orcutt at 5 a.m. Friday after four days off for the New Year’s holiday, a crowd of customers waiting outside flowed through the doors to buy coffee, doughnuts, cinnamon rolls and apple fritters.

That was just the start of a flood of doughnut lovers who inundated the shop all morning, so many the couple had to call in son Tommy and daughter Nicky and Hak’s brother and sister-in-law to help with sales and to churn out extra batches of doughnuts to meet the sudden, unexpected demand.

What Hak didn’t know — but soon found out — was that daughter Nicky had tweeted about how the opening of a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts franchise in Santa Maria had slashed business at the Golden Donut, jeopardizing its viability.

Hak said her sales have been down 30% since Krispy Kreme, which has more than 1,000 locations worldwide, opened in the Crossroads Shopping Center.

“My mom works so hard,” Nicky tweeted with a photo of her mother in the shop. “She still has people coming in saying they travel from different states to get her donuts but the Krispy Kreme that opened still puttin her out of business. I never seen my mama so sad.”

Loyal as well as new customers responded in droves.