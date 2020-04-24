CVS Solvang set to open its doors this Saturday

As one door closes another one opens. Star Drugs of Santa Ynez shuttered its doors on April 24, ushering in a new era and a new local business.
According to Merkantile Shopping Center developer Josh Richman, the new CVS/ Pharmacy store adjacent to New Frontiers Natural Marketplace in Solvang, is officially open for business as of Saturday, April 25.
The surrounding parking lot which was previously fenced off from the rest of the shopping center also will be open and for public use.
"We were originally planning a grand opening but due to the circumstance, that's been put on pause. It'll be more of a quiet opening," Richman explained.
The store passed its final fire and building inspection on Wednesday, according to Richman, clearing the way for its opening.
A pharmacy tech with Star Drugs explained that all customer files and prescriptions will be immediately transferred to the CVS pharmacy, starting April 24.
The construction project broke ground in 2015 and was completed in two phases, New Frontiers being the first. Several projects related to phase two are currently under construction.
"We put a lot of thought into bringing important businesses to the Valley," Richman said.
CVS will adopt Star Drugs' phone number for the next 90 days, where questions will continue to be fielded, 805-688-6898.
The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with ongoing hours of operation determined by CVS.
After 20 years serving the Santa Ynez Valley, owners Steven and Joan Reden of Star Drugs, will close their doors.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
