CVS Solvang set to open its doors Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As one door closes another one opens. Star Drugs of Santa Ynez shuttered its doors on April 24, ushering in a new era and a new local business.

According to Merkantile Shopping Center developer Josh Richman, that new local business, CVS/ Pharmacy adjacent to New Frontiers Natural Marketplace in Solvang, is open for business Saturday, April 25.

The surrounding parking lot, which was previously fenced off from the rest of the shopping center, will be open and for public use.

"We were originally planning a grand opening but due to the circumstances, that's been put on pause. It'll be more of a quiet opening," Richman said.