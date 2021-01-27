Shoppers can expect to see two new storefronts at the Santa Maria Town Center next month, one offering treats to satisfy a sweet tooth and another with jewelry options in time for Valentine's Day.
San Luis Obispo County-based Cowboy Cookie & Ice Cream will be setting up shop in the former location of the Cookie Cookery Co. on the second floor of the mall, with California family-owned chain Kevin Jewelers preparing to open its doors at the former Kay Jewelers store a floor below.
According to Santa Maria Town Center spokeswoman Kristen LaGrange, both are expected to open in early February, with more of a soft opening planned for Cowboy Cookie & Ice Cream.
Shannon Millhollon, who owns the company with her husband, Scott, said they are cleared to open after passing their health inspection Thursday morning but are still training staff and ironing out details.
"Getting the space ready took a while. It's a bigger location than we need, so that's good," Millhollon said. "I'm sure once people taste and see what we have, they'll be excited. I think it's a good match; we're just trying to figure out what flavors to bring over there, too."
This will be the third location of the cookie shop, originally called Cowboy Cookie N' Grub, with the other two in Pismo Beach and downtown San Luis Obispo. Established in 1978, the shop was taken over by the Millhollons about 20 years ago.
All of the store's cookie dough and ice creams will be made off-site and brought to the mall for baking and sale, Millhollon said.
Kevin Jewelers has over 40 locations across California, with the closest being 80 miles away in Ventura. Both businesses were recruited to come to the mall by owner Spinoso Real Estate Group.
“I first reached out to Kevin in the middle of COVID. Working closely with Kevin on getting this deal done was one of the best experiences I’ve had in my professional career. It is wonderful to work with another family-owned business who sees the opportunity in all the chaos like SREG does,” Leasing and Business Development Director Camillo Spinoso said.
Kevin's Jewelers is set to open sometime next week, according to LaGrange.
Currently, 53 of the Santa Maria Town Center's 64 businesses are open, with some closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Town Center is located at 371 Town Center East. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.