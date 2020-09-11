Cottage Rehab to host documentary screening at West Wind Drive-in

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation will host a special screening of inspirational documentary “Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story” at Goleta's West Wind Drive-in Theater on Oct. 8.

An exclusive prerecorded interview with film star Eduardo Garcia will follow the viewing.

In the film, Garcia, an avid outdoorsman and classically trained chef who began cooking at an early age and later founded clean label "Montana Mex," suffers a massive electric shock during a hunting accident.

The extent of his injuries leads to amputation of half of his left arm, removal of several ribs and even a cancer diagnosis. But it doesn't keep him down.

The story follows Garcia's inspiring rehabilitation journey that illustrates the power of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Through hunting, fishing, cooking and delivering motivational speeches around the country, Garcia has dedicated his life to demonstrating what is possible when one leads with a "refuse-to-quit attitude" and uncompromised determination.

The event is part of the Empowerment Through Medical Rehabilitation educational series organized by Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, which supports Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital's acute medical rehabilitation and community outreach services.

Ticket prices are $75 for general admission and $300 for VIP ticket. Each ticket admits one car with up to four people and includes an hors d’oeuvres box with dessert for two. Additional hors d’oeuvres boxes may be purchased at checkout. VIP ticket holders receive preferred parking, a premium VIP hors d’oeuvres box and dessert for two.