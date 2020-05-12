Coronavirus causes PCPA to cancel summer season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In light of the ongoing public health crisis and prohibition on public gatherings, PCPA has been forced to cancel its 2020 summer season in Santa Maria and Solvang, said a spokesman for the Pacific Conservatory Theatre.

The cancellation is unprecedented in the theater’s 56-year history and came following six weeks of analysis and contingency planning, said Mark Booher, artistic director.

Summer season was scheduled to open June 11 and play through Sept. 6 in Santa Maria and Solvang.

The decision means PCPA will turn away not only its audience but also roughly 100 summer artists and artisans who were to have worked on productions of “The Sound of Music,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Something Rotten” and “A Doll’s House, Part 2.”

Booher said PCPA is keenly aware the cancellation will have a significant impact on Santa Maria and Solvang, where the productions annually bring close to 30,000 people to Solvang Festival Theatre, generating nearly $1 million in local economic activity beyond the box office revenue.

Ticket-holders will be contacted by the box office with ticket return options. For more details, contact information and a list of frequently asked questions, visit www.pcpa.org.

