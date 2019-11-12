Between now and Dec. 31, Corner House Cafe of Los Olivos will partner with People Helping People to help fill local food pantries for holiday distribution.
According to Dean Palius, CEO of People Helping People, the coffeehouse will donate 10% of any order total that includes an entrée, to the holiday food program. Additional items purchased at the same time will also be included in the donation total.
Palius said that the program proposed by Ron Alex, owner of the Corner House Cafe, could not have come at a better time.
“Our food program shelves are nearly empty during summer and early fall when donations slow and people’s minds turn to vacation planning and back to school. Now we face a critical time," he explained. "There is a very high demand for food for the approaching holidays ... For Thanksgiving, over the past several years, People Helping People has purchased more than 200 turkeys to supplement the 50-60 received from donations. This is repeated at Christmas when People Helping People purchases 1,500 pounds of whole chicken.”
You have free articles remaining.
Patrons are asked to show a donation card or mention People Helping People at the time of purchase. There is no limit on number of purchases.
To donate or learn more about People Helping People and its services, visit www.syvphp.org, e-mail kristina@syvphp.org or call (805) 686-0295.