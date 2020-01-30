Community Bank of SM 4th quarter earnings report shows increases in all areas

Community Bank of Santa Maria’s earnings report for the period ending Dec. 31, 2019, shows gains across the board for earnings, total assets, total deposits and net loans.
The report was released Jan. 13 by Janet Silveria, president and chief executive officer of Community Bancorp of Santa Maria, parent company of the bank.
Net income, after adjusting for one-time income occurrences in 2018, increased 28.23%, according to the report.
Net income reported for Dec. 31, 2018 was $3.640 million; after adjustments, it was $2.368 million. Net income for Dec. 31, 2019 was $2.731 million.
Silveria said the one-time earnings were related to the sale of the company’s Lompoc Division, Lompoc Community Bank, as well as an expense recovery from a large vendor.
Net loans for the bank increased 8.24%, from $169.6 million at Dec. 31, 2018, to $183.6 million at Dec. 31, 2019.
For the same period, total deposits increased 7.32%, from $218.8 million to $234.9 million, and total assets increased 4.88%, from $251.2 million to $263.5 million.
Silveria said the sale of the Lompoc division was a strategic move to divest a division that was underperforming bank goals and allows the company to focus on its primary Santa Maria Valley market.
The sale contributed to the company’s ability to declare an annual cash dividend of 15 cents per share in June 2019, up 50% from the cash dividend declared the previous year.
In addition, the company concluded a stock repurchase in December 2019, returning approximately $4.5 million in retained earnings to shareholders, Silveria said.
Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business March 1, 2001, and currently employs 55 people in two Santa Maria locations. For more information, visit www.yourcbsm.com.
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.