Community Bank of SM 4th quarter earnings report shows increases in all areas

Community Bank of Santa Maria’s earnings report for the period ending Dec. 31, 2019, shows gains across the board for earnings, total assets, total deposits and net loans.

The report was released Jan. 13 by Janet Silveria, president and chief executive officer of Community Bancorp of Santa Maria, parent company of the bank.

Net income, after adjusting for one-time income occurrences in 2018, increased 28.23%, according to the report.

Net income reported for Dec. 31, 2018 was $3.640 million; after adjustments, it was $2.368 million. Net income for Dec. 31, 2019 was $2.731 million.

Silveria said the one-time earnings were related to the sale of the company’s Lompoc Division, Lompoc Community Bank, as well as an expense recovery from a large vendor.

Net loans for the bank increased 8.24%, from $169.6 million at Dec. 31, 2018, to $183.6 million at Dec. 31, 2019.

For the same period, total deposits increased 7.32%, from $218.8 million to $234.9 million, and total assets increased 4.88%, from $251.2 million to $263.5 million.