Community Bank of Santa Maria posts increases in assets, loans, deposits

Community Bank of Santa Maria posted increases in total assets, net loans and total deposits in its earnings report for the period ending Sept. 30, with much of that due to a government-sponsored loan program, a bank official said.
Janet Silveria, president and CEO of bank holding company Community Bancorp of Santa Maria, said total assets were $327.6 million at Sept. 30, an increase of 24% over the $264 million reported on the same date in 2019.
Net loans grew 35%, from $180.1 million at Sept. 30, 2019, to $243.2 million at Sept. 30 this year, and total deposits increased 27%, from $233.3 million at Sept. 30, 2019, to $297 million on that date this year.
Silveria attributed most of the increases in total assets, net loans and total deposits to the government-sponsored Paycheck Protection Program loans offered through the Small Business Administration.
She said the bank assisted 461 businesses with a total of $57.6 million in loans, which had a positive impact on the bank, businesses, their employees and the regional economy.
While total income was up from $9.286 million at Sept. 30, 2019, to $9.460 million at Sept. 30, 2020, the year-to-date net income on that date was reported at $1.688 million, down from the $2.007 million reported at Sept. 30, 2019.
Silveria attributed the 16% decline to one-time expenses related to production of Paycheck Protection Program loans and increased staffing to keep branches open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bank expects to recoup the additional expenses through SBA loan fees.
For more information about the bank, visit www.yourcbsm.com.
