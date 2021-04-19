Community Bank of Santa Maria was given the highest rating of “super premier performing” for the year 2020 by the Findley Report, which has provided performance benchmarking to the banking industry since 1967.
In evaluating banks, the Findley Report focuses on four components: growth, return on beginning equity, net operating income as a percentage of average assets and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.
Janet Silveria, president and chief executive officer of the bank, said it’s an honor the bank doesn’t take lightly.
“We feel it’s a reflection of the financial performance we’re able to achieve while not losing sight of the fact we are here to serve our customers and the community” she said.
Community Bank of Santa Maria is the only locally owned bank headquartered in Santa Maria, with local decisions focusing on providing superior customer service.
For more information about the bank, visit www.yourcbsm.com.
The Findley Report, published by the Findley Companies in Anaheim, provides comprehensive financial institution analysis materials of California’s banking industry.