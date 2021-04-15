Two Santa Maria area nonprofit organizations each will receive $1,000 donations from Community Bank of Santa Maria as part of its 20th anniversary celebration, a bank spokeswoman said.
The Salvation Army Santa Maria Corps and Santa Maria Valley Sportsman Association were drawn from nominations received from customers and are the first chosen in the bank’s pledge to donate a total of $20,000 to local nonprofit groups.
Community Bank of Santa Maria is drawing two names per month from March to December, said Janet Silveria, bank president and chief executive officer.
“We are so proud to be celebrating our 20th anniversary, and we wanted to express our gratitude to our customers by providing support to the nonprofits they hold near and dear,” Silveria said. “In this way, we are also expressing our gratitude to the community for their support.”
The bank also recently conducted its annual shred event, which is open to anyone who needs to safely discard sensitive information.
“This year we shredded 28,500 pounds of sensitive, personal information for our community,” Silveria said.
For more information about Community Bank of Santa Maria, a wholly owned subsidiary of Community Bancorp of Santa Maria, visit www.yourcbsm.com.