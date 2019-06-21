Community Bancorp of Santa Maria’s board of directors declared an annual cash dividend of 15 cents per share to be paid July 3 to shareholders of record as of June 19.
The dividend was approved following the board’s review of the company’s financial performance and capital strength.
Community Bancorp of Santa Maria is the single-bank holding company of Community Bank of Santa Maria, which opened for business March 1, 2001, and presently employs some 50 people.
The company’s stock is traded as OTCQX:CYSM.
For more information, visit the company’s website at www.yourcbsm.com.