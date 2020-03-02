Color, texture, bliss: God's Country Provisions puts creative spin on doughnuts

Ask the owners

Which is your favorite doughnut?

"Hands down I love maple bacon and our old fashioned!" - Tracy Minus

"My favorite flavors have been the homemade Brown Butter Toffee, the Lemon Blueberry and Peanut Butter Cup. To be honest though, a fresh old fashioned is my favorite." - Sarah Ollenburger

"One of my favorite offerings has been our fresh strawberry cream doughnut, made with Rosa’s famous strawberries from her stand on Alamo Pintado...The stand can’t open soon enough, I can’t wait to bring those back for the season!" - Loren Ollenburger