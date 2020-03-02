Color, texture, bliss: God's Country Provisions puts creative spin on doughnuts

Despite being new to the Santa Ynez Valley and having met just two years ago, God's Country Provisions co-owners and friends the Minus and Ollenburger families decided to join forces and go into business together – three times over.
Launching their first doughnut shop in Buellton a year ago as of January, the family business parlayed into a second "pop-up" doughnut shop in Los Olivos last August and the purchase of a turnkey lemonade business in December. And further expansion is in the works.
Co-owner Loren Ollenburger, who moved his wife and three children to the Valley three years ago from Orange County, said that future growth is definite – likely in both product and geography.
"The Santa Ynez Valley isn’t 'THE' God’s Country, but there are many other people and places that subscribe to our values... it would be wonderful to be able to share our brand, passions and products with them," he said.
His wife Sarah says there is no shortage of ideas when it comes to growth of the business.
"I cannot give any away right now but I will say that this brand was created for more than just one shop. We have so many things running around in our head and I am excited to see where it goes. This first year was only just the beginning," she said.
Co-owner with husband Craig, full-time interior designer Tracy Minus says that although plans are not concrete, God's Country Provisions has been asked to create new locations in a few different places.
The creative process
The multi-step process for creating the classically inspired ring-shaped sugary cake known to pair well with a tall glass of milk or a mug of hot coffee, begins at their Buellton doughnut shop in the early hours of the morning.
Tracy Minus credits their staff for managing the overnight shifts that are responsible for putting out their creations.
To meet the 7 a.m. store opening time and create their vibrantly-colored, made-fresh daily products, God's Country team members get in as early as midnight and work through the morning, according to Loren.
"You quickly appreciate what it takes to offer a fresh product, made by hand, daily," he said. "There is a lot of passion and energy that goes into our product. I love getting the question 'why do your doughnuts taste so different?' because it’s a reflection of our attention to detail. We have extremely high standards with respect to freshness – anything different is simply non-negotiable. Our product is a true labor of love."
Master decorator Alex Gonzales works behind the scenes with pinpoint precision lending flavor, color and aesthetic to each glazed doughnut.
From a wide array of options like devil's food, chocolate cake sprinkles, jelly-filled, fruity fritters and multi-colored specialties like the often 'Instagramed' cereal doughnut – coated with sugary breakfast treats, customers can expect a mouthful of sweetness at either the Buellton or Los Olivos location.
Sarah said that beyond building important community connections, watching her kids learn is a standout benefit to running a family operation.
"Having our children engaged in the business is teaching them life lessons that are hard to teach in a classroom," she said. "Being an entrepreneur is not easy, there are sacrifices that need to be made and risks that need to be taken. I hope that they are learning from this and are encouraged to take their own risks when they are older because they have seen that doing so pays off."
On a full day, there are four adults and six kids between the two families and they each play an equally significant role to make it all work.
According to Minus, Sarah is the marketing mind behind the brand, Loren is the early riser that manages the day-to-day operations at both shops and her husband Craig deals with the real estate and development, construction of locations and the business end of new business ventures.
Minus is largely responsible for the brightly curated interior design of both shops.
"In the end, we all have our hands in a number of different areas while continuing to grow this business as well," said Sarah.
The team opened the second storefront last August in the historic water tower located in downtown Los Olivos. And they purchased well-known lemonade stand "Los Olivos Lemons" last December from previous owners Grant and Jenifer Sanregret.
Though the lemon stand is no longer situated in downtown Los Olivos, the team says the same homemade lemonade is available for purchase at participating eateries and the stand is available to rent for private events.
Along with managing the never-ending tasks of a growing business, both families are faced with juggling weekend and holiday schedules, kids, sports, and family time – but they wouldn't have it any other way.
"The people, the community, the beauty of the Santa Ynez Valley is something special – it’s a gift we all are fortunate to experience during a weekend visit or on a daily basis for us lucky to call this home," said Loren. "It’s 'God’s Country' to us..."
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.