CoastHills dedicates military wall at new Santa Maria headquarters

Local elected officials and military leaders on Thursday dedicated a wall to U.S. service members and veterans during a grand opening ceremony of a Santa Maria credit union, paying tribute to its roots in the armed forces on the Central Coast.

The dedication followed the Thursday ribbon-cutting for CoastHills Credit Union, which opened a new 90,000-square-foot headquarters located at 1075 E. Betteravia Road at Enos Ranch, near the intersection of Highway 101 and Betteravia Road.

CoastHills' headquarters was formerly located in Vandenberg Village.

The wall, which is adorned with plaques of the seals of each branch of the military, was dedicated by Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and Vandenberg Air Force Base's Lt. Col. Kenneth G. Peters, along with members of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

