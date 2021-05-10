CoastHills Credit Union’s Nipomo branch at 542 W. Tefft St. reopened at 9 a.m. Monday after it was renovated over the last several weeks to return it to in-person banking by adding a teller line and removing the interior interactive teller machines, a bank spokesman said.
The exterior interactive teller machine there will transition to a traditional ATM no later than May 31, and the interactive teller machine service will no longer be available, the spokesman said.
For more information about CoastHills, visit https://coasthills.coop/.