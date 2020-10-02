Chumash Casino Resort goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Chumash Casino Resort kicked off its annual "Project Pink" promotion on Oct. 1 in observance of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month — the annual October campaign that aims to bring attention to the value of screening and early detection while raising funds for cancer research.
A portion of proceeds from this year's monthlong campaign will be donated, along with a dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, to Mission Hope Cancer Center, according to a spokeswoman for the resort.
The center is supported by the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation.
A number of pink-colored nibbles, specialty desserts and drinks will be available for purchase at eateries located throughout the resort property, including the Grains & Grounds sandwich shop, the Center Bar and Willows restaurant.
“Each year, our food and beverage team rises to the occasion both in the preparation and execution of its Project Pink campaign,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “I know our team members are excited to share their pink creations with our guests and raise funds for a great cause.”
A host of offerings prepared by the Food and Beverage Department include a raspberry lime cake, strawberry shortcake, rosewater pistachio cake, a Fruity Pebbles fruit tart, chocolate raspberry cake, almond cherry cake, and chocolate molds of a pink high-heel shoe, a pink flat shoe and a pink purse. Each chocolate mold comes with its own wooden mallet for breaking open and revealing the 15 chocolate truffles hidden within.
When it comes to cancer, early detection is key, according to Robert Dichmann, medical director for the Marian Cancer Program.
“Patients with breast cancer don’t always show symptoms. This is why an annual mammogram screening is the best way to find breast changes and any signs of disease in its earliest stages — when it’s most treatable," Dichmann said. "On behalf of Mission Hope Cancer Center, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Chumash Casino Resort for supporting local breast cancer patients and families in need through the annual Project Pink Campaign.”
The Mission Hope Cancer Center, located in Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande, features state-of-the art technologies and treatments for cancer care, supportive services, education and preventative care.
For more information on the campaign and to view the "pink menus," visit www.chumashcasino.com/dining
The Chumash Casino Resort like other tribal casinos across California has been minimally affected by Gov. Newsom's July 1 order that called for the shutdown of cardrooms and indoor business operations for restaurants, wineries, bars, movie theaters and zoos in 19 counties, including Santa Barbara, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
